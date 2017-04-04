Tips and tricks on how to avoid ticks this early spring

For four years, Jan Cmela said she’s known she has a tick-borne illness, but doctors haven’t been able to pinpoint exactly which one.

Formerly a frequent adventure racer, biker and hiker, Cmela said she never checked for ticks before, but now wishes she had.

"I was always in the bush and it was always something we would talk about, but it was never something I checked for," she said. "Had I realized how severely it could affect my life, definitely I would have been checking."

Her initial symptoms included dizziness, tingling and fatigue after enduring a snowboarding accident in 2013. When the symptoms persisted for months, doctors knew something was wrong. Cmela said she continues to have lingering pain in her head.

Now an advocate with the Manitoba Lyme group, she voluntarily surveys around Winnipeg on foot to see where black-legged ticks are living.

A member of her group found 13 black-legged ticks around the Seine River Greenway last weekend. Those are the kinds of ticks that can carry bacteria which may lead to infectious diseases, like Lyme, said Kateryn Rochon, assistant professor in veterinary entomology at the University of Manitoba.

"The ticks are active as soon as the snow melts and whenever you have daytime temperatures of 4 or 5 C," Rochon explained.

To avoid being bitten, Rochon offered four tips: check your body for ticks after you’ve spent time outside, wear long pants and sleeves with closed-toed shoes, wear Deet-based bug repellents, and use heat.

"Sometimes the ticks aren’t attached to you, but they could still be on your clothing and you don’t know and then they’ll attach later. So when you come back (home)… throw stuff in the dryer and then use heat to actually kill the ticks," she said.