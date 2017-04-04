Winnipeg City Pass offers tourists discounted access to cultural stops

As promised in his election campaign, Mayor Brian Bowman has unveiled a single pass for several of Winnipeg's top attractions––but even though he dreamt it up, can't take full credit for its release.

Entrepreneur Ever Naidoo, who was new to Winnipeg just five years ago, said a combination of the mayor's vision for such a pass, a surprising range of experiences he noticed on tap as he explored Winnipeg, and a desire to “give back to the city” he now calls home prompted him to launch the Winnipeg City Pass.

With it, visitors and locals can gain access to eight attractions, including the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Royal Canadian Mint, Fort Whyte Alive, the Manitoba Museum, the Dalnavert Museum, Maison Gabrielle-Roy, the Winnipeg Art Gallery and the Winnipeg Railway Museum, all for a discounted rate.

If all eight stops are hit with a one, three or five day pass, Naidoo said it’s possible to save a total of 53 per cent on admission costs—but it pays for itself if they only visit four.

“It’s really about the tourism industry and Winnipeg as a whole,” Naidoo said. “We see the city as a vibrant destination, and it’s time we share.”

Bowman agreed, adding Winnipeg is increasingly being recognized as a “world class destination.”

The city estimates 3.8 million annual visitors represent $673 million in direct spending in accommodations, transportation, dining and retail.

Naidoo said getting 10 per cent of them to stay even one more night—say, to take full advantage of the Winnipeg City Pass—the “economic impact of that alone would benefit not only all the organizations… but there would also be at least 200 full-time new jobs created.”

Bowman said those numbers “can’t be undervalued.”

He said the Winnipeg City Pass should help gain even more exposure for the city, and commended Naidoo’s efforts in bringing the top attractions together, as well as seeing his vision through.