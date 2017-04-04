Festival du Voyageur to upgrade Fort Gibraltar accessibility

Doing right by those with mobility challenges might not be cheap, but in this day and age it’s really the only option — especially on cultural sites and public venues.

Lori Ross, chairperson of the Independent Living Resource Centre, was recently at Fort Gibraltar in Winnipeg for a retirement party.

In La Maison du Bourgeois, a historic two-storey building that now hosts various events, Ross — who uses an electric wheelchair — was impressed that it “happened to be accessible.”

There’s even an elevator, which is necessary for the building to remain in accordance with the Accessibility for Manitobans Act.

If that elevator is down for maintenance, however, as it apparently is “sometimes up to eight times a month,” according to Festival du Voyageur Inc., it’s not accessible or compliant.

Ross said she sees that kind of thing happen often, when “they’ve spent the money, done accessibility, and they’re still not accessible.”

The deadline to meet standards set out in the provincial accessibility act is coming up in November 2017, so the clock is ticking for some venues to get up to code.

That’s why Festival du Voyageur is investing around $41,620 this summer — $15,300 of which the Riel Community Committee has recommended be drawn from the St. Boniface and St. Vital ward budgets — for enhancing the accessibility at Fort Gibraltar, which sits on municipal land.

St. Boniface Coun. Matt Allard said supporting that initiative is important, especially as events such as Festival du Voyageur continue to grow.

“As more and more people make the trip to come and visit, I think expectations also rise in terms of what amenities should be available and who they should be available to,” Allard said, adding, “the work is necessary to bring the fort up to provincial standards.”

In the group’s application for city funding, they note the 15-year-old lift in La Maison du Bourgeois “shows signs of use and is now breaking down at an alarming rate,” limiting access between floors and to the washrooms.

That’s why they plan to dismantle the current elevator and install a new commercial version in the existing shaft. Festival du Voyageur will also install power operators on three doors to further enhance accessibility on the historic site.

Rosalie Rasmussen, another disability advocate, said it demonstrates a willingness to “not just be minimally accessible, but have all the proper accessibility features … and that means updating (them) occasionally.”

She said that, in her experience, many of the first elevators installed for wheelchair users decades ago are still in use, and “you never know if they’re going to break down.”

“I think some are very stressful,” Rasmussen said, adding, “accessible 20 years ago isn’t the same as accessible today.”