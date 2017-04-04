Younger sister of Tina Fontaine found safe and sound: Manitoba RCMP

WINNIPEG — Manitoba RCMP say they've located the missing younger sister of Tina Fontaine, an indigenous girl whose body was found in the Red River in 2014.

Sarah Fontaine, who is 16, had been missing since last week.

RCMP say she was found "safe and sound" and thanked the public for their assistance.

Fontaine's great-aunt Thelma Favel says Sarah had been reeling from the violent killings of sister, her father and an aunt.

Tina Fontaine was 15 when her body, wrapped in a plastic bag, was pulled from the river.