Father John Misty to headline Winnipeg's Interstellar Rodeo

Interstellar Rodeo organizers let slip a single artist from their 2017 set list Wednesday.

American singer-songwriter Father John Misty, who's known for enigmatic indie rock and quirky dance moves, will headline the Friday night showcase on Aug. 18.

"Interstellar Rodeo is thrilled to be the first to present Father John Misty in Winnipeg. He is one of today's most intriguing and entertaining artists, and is unveiling a brand new album this week," said festival producer Shauna de Cartier in a news release.

Dropping Friday, Pure Comedy is the third album from Father John Misty (aka Josh Tillman), the former drummer of folk act Fleet Foxes. The disc follows critically-lauded releases I Love You, Honeybear (2015) and Fear Fun (2012).

"We know from his 2015 performance at Interstellar Rodeo Edmonton that his live show is second to none," de Cartier said. "Winnipeg, you are going to love this show."