Students, community members protest Manitoba plan to scrap high school gym

At least 200 students and members of the community gathered outside the Manitoba legislature Wednesday to protest provinicial funding cuts that affect a proposed gym for Kelvin High School.

In March, Education Minister Ian Wishart announced funding for 72 education-related infrastructure projects, omitting Kelvin's planned $6.7 million, 17,000 square-foot fitness facility already in the works.

While 1,397 students are currently enrolled at Kelvin, the school's current gym can't fit 500 students, Winnipeg School Division chairperson Sherri Rollins told Metro last month.

Grade 11 and 12 students are forced to log gym hours outside class for their physical education credits because they can't be accommodated during school hours, said Shawna Nagler-Neufeld, chair of Kelvin's parent advisory council.

Kelvin fundraised about $1 million from the community to put toward the gym. But with the province pulling out of its share of the financial bargain, at least temporarily, plans for the space have been put on hold.

Metro asked those gathered at the legislature: Why is the new gym at Kelvin important to you?

"We've been raising money for this and people just feel deprived now that it's been taken away from us...We're told to have to do stuff out of class and then log our hours... (gym class) would be a lot more fun." -Max Fisher, Grade 12 student at Kelvin High School

"Because we are such a big school for especially sports, it's ridiculous that we don't have a gym that can fit everyone in it. That's why this gym was so important because it would give everyone the opportunity to maybe be on a team or at least go to gym class and get the physical education portion of your education." -Hailey Sharpe, 19, Kelvin High School graduate and former student council co-president

"In (River Heights), what we're really short of is seniors' space. There's a large senior population still living in the area, which is great. But they have very little places they can go. So we met with the school division about expanding the project a bit to call it an active living centre. They loved the idea." -City Coun. John Orlikow (River Heights-Fort Garry)

"These kids need an opportunity to work with teachers in our school to earn their health phys-ed credits. Currently our students in Grade 11 and 12 cannot access the gym... Our gym is not big enough. We need this facility to continue our kids on their academic trajectories." -Shawna Nagler-Neufeld, chair of Kelvin's parent advisory council

"The gym that they have now was built for a lesser population...The kids are now running in the hall for their mandatory physical education. So you need to have the facility and from my understanding, it's an active healthy living iniatitve as well, so it would be available to the community after hours." -Bev Greisman, whose grandkids will soon attend Kelvin High School