Winnipeg Jets recall Manitoba Moose goalie Eric Comrie

Fresh off a 35-save performance for the Manitoba Moose Tuesday night, goaltender Eric Comrie has been recalled by the Winnipeg Jets.

Comrie, 21, turned pro last year and posted decent numbers through 46 games as a rookie, registering a goals-against average of 3.12 with a .907 save percentage.

This year, under a bit of a heavier workload with many consecutive starts through 48 games so far, Comrie improved that goals-against average slightly to 2.98, and maintained a similar save percentage of 0.906.

He also improved in the win column, claiming 17 victories this season over 13 in 2015-16.

Before being drafted by the Jets 59th overall in the 2013 NHL entry draft, Comrie played four seasons in the WHL with the Tri-City Americans, where he led the league in save percentage in 2013-14 with a high mark of 0.925.

He also helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2013 World Junior Championship.