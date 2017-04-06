All three dead identified in fatal shooting north of Winnipeg

SELKIRK, Man. — A third victim has been identified in a triple shooting that shocked a small Manitoba community earlier this week.

Friends identified Bill Wozney as one of the three people who died Monday night after shots were fired at an East Selkirk home.

Wozney was found dead outside the Cook's Cove house along with a man and a woman, identified by family as Nicole Rach-Gregoire and James Gregoire.

Rach-Gregoire’s son Geordie told CTV News he lived at the home with his mother, stepfather and sister while her mother said her daughter worked as the office manager at Physiotherapy on the Red.

According to the Selkirk business's website, Wozney was employed there as a physiotherapist.

The College of Physiotherapists of Manitoba also confirmed Wozney was a registered physiotherapist in good standing with the college.

Meanwhile, RCMP remained tight-lipped about its investigation, but said they are no longer on scene at the home and are not looking for any suspects in the case.

They have not yet said whether it is considered a murder-suicide, but have said there is no concern for public safety.