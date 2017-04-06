Manitoba touts long-planned provincial nominee program changes

Minister of Education and Training Ian Wishart touted long-planned changes to the Manitoba Provincial Nominee Program Thursday, including the creation of an online jobs portal for applicants to explore when looking for work.

But critics have decried one major change: the integration of a $500 fee for all new MPNP applicants, including international students.

Wishart called the fee "modest" in comparison to those of other provinces like Ontario, which charges immigration nominees between $1,500 to $2,000.

"We are very modest in our fee and we are putting that money right back into the immigrant and refugee community. It’ll benefit that group specifically," Wishart told reporters.

Michael Barkman, chairperson for the Canadian Federation of Students’ Manitoba chapter, said the way to encourage more international students to study here isn’t by tacking on extra costs.

"We know that international students are so beneficial for our economy, society and culture in Manitoba," Barkman said. "We think it’s a really bad move or a step in the wrong direction to be placing a fee for citizenship."

International students already pay two to three times more tuition than domestic students in Manitoba, Barkman said.

"Right now (international students) are at the whim of institutions who can raise their fees whenever they feel like and that has certainly happened at all universities," he said.

Tong Shu, a 28-year-old from China, said he chose to study engineering at the U of M because it was among the most affordable options in Canada at the time—he paid $43,000 for seven years of school.

He now works at Manitoba Hydro, but can’t officially join the professional association of engineers until his Canadian permanent residency application is accepted.

Shu hoped another MPNP change Wishart promised Thursday—waits of no more than six months for applicants—would help future international students settle more quickly.