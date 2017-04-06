RCMP say no charges will be laid in youth football sexism complaint

WINNIPEG — The RCMP says it has completed an investigation and no charges will be laid in an off-field incident following a youth football game last fall in Stonewall, Man.

The Interlake Thunder of the Midget Football League said one of its female players, Isabelle McDonald, was the target of sexist comments from members of the opposing Winnipeg-based Falcons Football Club.

The Thunder also complained another girl on the team was hit on her backside.

The team filed formal complaints with the league and Football Manitoba, and the second girl filed a complaint to the RCMP.

The girl's mother told CTV News her daughter is ready to move on from the incident, but the mother is disappointed with how Football Manitoba handled the complaint and with how long the RCMP investigation took to complete.

Football Manitoba issued written apologies to the two teenage girls in March for its handling of the complaints.

In the apology letter, Football Manitoba said it does not condone what happened and will work to make sure it does not happen again.

The incident prompted Football Manitoba to create a committee to review and update its current code of conduct so it is more inclusive of various forms of harassment.