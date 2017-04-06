Skilled immigrants to start paying fee to come to Manitoba for work

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is tweaking its provincial nominee program for immigrants.

It has introduced a $500 fee for skilled workers to pay, but all applications will be processed within six months.

The Conservative government said it inherited a backlog of more than 5,100 applications from the NDP, some more than three years old, but have since cleared it.

Training Minister Ian Wishart said the recent rash of asylum seekers won’t impact funding for the program.

“Once they get refugee status, they are eligible for the program," he said. "It would depend on their skill set. If they had skills in the areas we were looking for, they would be eligible to apply. But it’s not designed specifically for them.”

As for the fee, Wishart said it will help pay for training programs.

“There is really no funding for them to get past whatever barriers are in place. We now have discretionary funds that we can set programs in place to help. Money is reinvested, specifically in the immigrant community, whether they would be PNP (provincial nominee program) or refugees.”

There will also be more ways for international students to come to Manitoba and find work after school as well as a list of in-demand jobs that will be regularly updated online.