Urban Shaman Gallery hosts April exhibit focused on '60s Scoop

The largest Canadian art exhibit dedicated to works surrounding the '60s Scoop is coming to Winnipeg Friday.

A Place Between - A 60's Scoop Arts Project has been two years in the making, said Urban Shaman Gallery director Daina Warren, who coordinated the exhibit with Marcel Balfour and Janell Henry.

Running April 7 to 29 at Urban Shaman (203-290 McDermot Ave.) and other satellite venues in the city’s core, A Place Between aims to spur conversations about the '60s Scoop, adoption and the children who remain in provincial care today.

"I feel like (the '60s Scoop) is one of the last issues from the residential schools' trickle-down effect that hasn't really been discussed in a lot of depth," Warren said in an interview Thursday. "We want to create a space where there’s dialogue and kind of make it more public."

The sprawling exhibit features more than 20 Indigenous artists’ works, including live performances, photography, films and a billboard at Neechi Commons.

The billboard by Scott Benesiinaabanda is one of four commissions, including an immersive soundscape by Calgary artist Jesse McMann.

McMann brought in large speakers set up in a wide circle around the art gallery, which she plans to walk and dance between on Friday at 8 p.m. while surrounded by voices from her past.

"I wanted to have this fence of sound and all this was made by words that were said to me, or statements or beliefs my family has held that sort of held me back," she explained. "And they didn’t know of course because of the way adoption ran back in the day. So they were only doing what they thought was best."

Most of the artists whose works are being showcased were adopted or had ties to the '60s Scoop, Warren said.

Billy Joe Green, a blues singer-songwriter from Shoal Lake 40 First Nation, is a residential school survivour whose younger siblings were victims of the '60s Scoop.

He will also be performing Friday evening and said he hoped non-Indigenous people would come to learn.

"A lot of people just don’t understand the depth of the heartbreak that was involved for not only the children, but the parents and grandparents. It was a sad time for many of us," he said of the '60s Scoop.

"There’s a big empty cultural gap that somehow we have to fill up with something like this," Green said, motioning around the gallery.

"In order to solve a problem, you have to define the problem and try to find the solutions. Sometimes that’s hard to do, especially when people are torn apart by this very '60s scoop."