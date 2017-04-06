Winnipeg litter survey shows marked improvement in Transcona

There’s good news, and then there’s garbage.

The good news is there are “more and more” Winnipeggers getting involved each spring to help clean up litter, according to Take Pride Winnipeg Executive Director Tom Ethans.

But the garbage is… strewn across the city, “same as every year,” and despite persistent messaging about how easy it is to properly dispose of trash and recycling, “littering is still a problem.”

Take Pride Winnipeg recently released its annual litter index, which assesses various sections of the city on a score from one to four—one meaning no litter, and a four meaning loads of litter.

Ethans, who has done the assessment for the past 19 years, said the average score rises and falls but never seems to stay down.

The average score for Winnipeg in 2017 is 2.33, consistent with 2016’s average of 2.32, but up from 2015 and 2014 when it was 2.19 and 2.14 respectively.

“Some areas are constantly bad and it disappoints me to see that,” Ethans said.

The flip side of that is some areas improve, especially after languishing near the bottom of the rankings.

“For example, Transcona, generally it had been bad for every year, this year it was unbelievably clean,” Ethans said.

Alex Morrison, Executive Director of the Transcona Business Improvement Zone (BIZ), said that’s because of a poor litter index ranking that stuck the community with the label of “Trashcona” a couple of years ago.

“You can’t say that without a fight, that was a rallying cry,” she said, noting it “brought the community together.”

Transcona has gone from a litter index rating of 2.7 five years ago to a 1.95 today, the best score in Winnipeg.

Two years ago when the BIZ started pulling the community together to fight spring litter with annual spring clean-ups, it was at 2.56.

“We were rated poorly but we got organized,” Morrison said. “We have enlisted the help of students, every school in the ward, most community groups, churches, businesses, (sports teams), everyone… we try to coordinate as many groups as possible, and we’re meeting with people because there are groups out there we don’t even know of.”

Area Coun. Russ Wyatt said he’s incredibly impressed by the “whole community effort to clean everything up in the spring," giving full credit to the BIZ, businesses that sponsor the clean-up, and "everyone involved."

Ethans said the fact that “they seem to have gotten the message there” gives him hope that the litter index “makes a difference.”

Transcona’s annual clean-up, complete with entertainment, team T-shirts, a barbecue and refreshments, will be May 5 this year.

Ethans said there are many other clean-ups organized by schools, churches, groups like the West End BIZ and other organizations, but for anyone who is just picking up litter on their own, he has a specific challenge.

“For Canada’s 150th anniversary I would like to challenge all of the people of Winnipeg to pick up 150 pieces of litter in the next two weeks to help make our city cleaner,” he said, noting it’s a big summer for visitors to the city, especially with the Canada Summer Games visitors. “If you see litter, just take two seconds and just pick it up, don’t be afraid.”

Like Transcona was able to do, Ethans wants Winnipeg to shake off any negative reputation it may have amongst its big-city peers.

“We are trying to change the perception we’re the dirtiest," he said. "We’re not the dirtiest, not the cleanest, but with the volunteers we get every year by the end of May we’re looking pretty good."