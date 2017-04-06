Mayor's night with Bear Clan Patrol a 'good reminder' of challenges community faces

Mayor Brian Bowman said his first ever night out with the Bear Clan Patrol was a “heart warming” experience.

“The biggest thing that I learned was just the goodwill members of the Bear Clan have and how well received they are by the community,” Bowman said. “I knew they were very much a part of the community, but people in the neighbourhood were so receptive and welcoming.”

Both Bowman and police Chief Danny Smyth joined the volunteer-based community outreach and watch group Wednesday night.

Co-founder James Favel said having a pair of the city’s most visible leaders on the streets with his volunteer group of humble, grassroots origins is “a huge endorsement.”

“Having them out there for us… it really speaks to the level of trust that we have now,” he said. “It legitimizes us in the community.”

Favel explained that the route walked Wednesday was a typical patrol and he wasn’t trying to sugarcoat anything for the city leaders in tow.

On one hand, “the community responded to having them out, they wanted to be introduced, kids wanted photo-ops.”

On the other hand, Bowman was toured under bridges and through areas “where we find drug use going on there, exploitation going on, homeless people that sleep there,” Favel said. “We found a few needles last night.”

Bowman said he didn’t encounter “things that were completely new.”

“These are challenges our community has faced for many years,” he said. “Just seeing some of those things a little closer…it served as a good reminder of some of the important work we have to do as a community.”

Over the course of his mayoral term, Bowman said he’s gone out with police and firefighter paramedics before, and found “it is, quite frankly, a more important perspective” than the one he has daily from city hall.

He said the walk-along galvanized his support of initiatives like End Homelessness Winnipeg, and the downtown Community Homeless Assistance Team (CHAT) Program.

As well, some proceeds from his last state of the city address at a Chamber of Commerce lunch will support the Bear Clan, so Bowman was keen to “see where it’s going to go firsthand.”