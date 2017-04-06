Winnipeg police warn of phone-based tax scam

The taxman may cometh this season, but he won't ask you to pay up over the phone.

Winnipeg police are warning the public about a phone-based tax scam that appears to target newcomers unfamiliar with the Canadian tax or justice system.

Police say the fraudsters will contact victims pretending to be Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees or police officers. The fraudsters will then aggressively ask for personal identification and tell the victims they have outstanding taxes. They will threaten to send a police officer to the house to arrest the victims or a family member if they don't pay up immediately. Police say that in one case, the fraudsters called a victim's cell phone and "spoofed" the home phone number on caller ID, leading the victim to think that government agents were at his home to collect taxes.

The fraudsters will also tell the victim to pay their taxes by going to a store and buying a prepaid credit card, gift card or sending a money transfer.

Police say the paid money can't be recovered.

The CRA will not solicit personal information over the phone, ask you to purchase gift cards or go to a money transfer business.