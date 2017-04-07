Assiniboine River on the rise in Manitoba as floodwater recedes elsewhere

WINNIPEG — Floodwater is receding across southern Manitoba but the province isn't out of the woods yet.

Officials say the Assiniboine River is on the rise and will continue throughout the weekend.

In its flood bulletin, Manitoba says the Assiniboine and Souris rivers are expected to peak simultaneously at the Portage reservoir early next week.

The province says municipal governments along the lower Assiniboine River between Portage la Prairie and Headingley are putting some flood protection measures in place.

Mother Nature appears to be co-operating — officials say no precipitation is in the forecast and ice which has caused ice jams along the river is melting.

Officials say ice is still in place on northern rivers and tributaries.

There are a number of flood watches and warnings still in place along the Assiniboine and Souris rivers. The province says a significant amount of water is coming in from Saskatchewan and ice jams are a concern on a few rivers where the ice is still intact.

Overland flooding forced Wayne and Donna Drummond from their farm in southwestern Manitoba on Sunday. Water from the rising Souris river and swollen creeks washed out the only road in and out of their farm.

So far, there have been no mandatory evacuations ordered in the province.

The Canadian Red Cross said as of Friday morning, it was assisting 285 evacuees from four First Nations: 198 from Peguis First Nation, five from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, five from Canupawakpa Dakota First Nation and 77 from Long Plain First Nation.

Several rural municipalities have declared states of emergency and officials say at least 100 roads have been closed due to flooding.