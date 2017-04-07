Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, April 7-9

Last LOL weekend

It’s your last chance to catch the funny folks at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival. There will be a slew of acts at various venues around the city, including the West End Cultural Centre, Rumor’s Comedy Club and so on. Included in the lineup are two showings of CBC Radio’s the Debaters, with host Steve Patterson. On either Saturday or Sunday, head to the Club Regent Event Centre, for the 2 p.m. start time. Tickets cost $30.

Soak in a first-time art exhibit

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is welcoming an art exhibit that usually calls Ottawa home. The Governor General’s Awards in Visual and Media Arts is making its Manitoba debut on Friday at 7 p.m. All eight winners of these awards will showcase their work at the WAG until Sept. 4. The National Gallery of Canada had to bump the exhibit this year to make room for a special showcase for Canada’s 150th anniversary. It’s the first time this exhibit has been shown outside of Ottawa.

Painting and partying

Also in the art theme: It’s time for another First Friday in the Exchange District. To mark the occasion, the Hub is hosting Muse – a night of dancing, half-priced bottles of wine and fashion at 441 Main. Local artist Josiah David Koppanyi will be painting live, with DJs John Skene and Tec-G spinning house and R&B. Doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets cost $10.

If you’re into the local punk scene…

Winnipeg punk-rock duo Mobina Galore is showcasing their second album, Feeling Disconnected, before they (and their power chords) tear through Europe. Catch them at the Good Will Social Club on Friday night. Tickets cost $10 and the show starts at 9 p.m. with guests Union Stockyards, Gaff and the Slasher.

…Or if old-timey rock is more your tune