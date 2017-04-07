Manitoba government closes three of six emergency rooms in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is closing half the emergency rooms in Winnipeg.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says three of the six ERs will close, leaving Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface and Grace Hospital to handle acute emergencies.
Two urgent care centres, for cases that are serious but not-life-threatening, will be located at Seven Oaks Hospital and Victoria Hospital.
Other hospital sites will specialize in various other areas of health care.
Goertzen says the health care system is broken and people are waiting too long in emergency rooms.
He says the changes are based on evidence and the government will be guided by experts as it works to fix the problems.
"This is all about patient care," Goertzen said Friday. "We couldn't just continue to pour money into a system that wasn't working.
"Doing nothing was not an option."
