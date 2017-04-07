Triple fatal in East Selkirk, Manitoba, now confirmed as a murder-suicide
A
A
Share via Email
SELKIRK, Man. — Manitoba RCMP are confirming a shooting in East Selkirk, Man., that left three dead was a double murder and suicide.
Mounties say a 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were homicide victims and a 49-year-old man died of a self-inflicted firearm injury.
Friends have identified the victims as James Gregoire, 43, and his wife, Nicole Rach-Gregoire, 41.
The third person found dead was Bill Wozney, 49, a longtime Selkirk physiotherapist who had been who Rach-Gregoire's boss.
RCMP say no other suspects were involved in the incident and no other details would be released regarding the shooting.
(CJOB)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Elderly woman dies after Air Canada flight's emergency landing in Calgary
-
Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls
-
Sobeys donating surplus food to Feed Nova Scotia in pilot program
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter