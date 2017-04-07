Triple fatal in East Selkirk, Manitoba, now confirmed as a murder-suicide

SELKIRK, Man. — Manitoba RCMP are confirming a shooting in East Selkirk, Man., that left three dead was a double murder and suicide.

Mounties say a 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were homicide victims and a 49-year-old man died of a self-inflicted firearm injury.

Friends have identified the victims as James Gregoire, 43, and his wife, Nicole Rach-Gregoire, 41.

The third person found dead was Bill Wozney, 49, a longtime Selkirk physiotherapist who had been who Rach-Gregoire's boss.

RCMP say no other suspects were involved in the incident and no other details would be released regarding the shooting.