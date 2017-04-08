Winnipeg police investigating Christine Wood's disappearance as homicide

Winnipeg police are now treating a months-long investigation of a missing woman as a homicide.

Police say they've arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to Christine Wood's disappearance.

From Oxford House First Nation, Wood was last seen by family in Winnipeg on Aug. 19.

The 21-year-old was in the city with her parents to accompany a relative to a medical appointment.

She never came back to her downtown hotel room after going out that night.