Winnipeg police investigating Christine Wood's disappearance as homicide
Police say they've arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder.
Winnipeg police are now treating a months-long investigation of a missing woman as a homicide.
Police say they've arrested and charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to Christine Wood's disappearance.
From Oxford House First Nation, Wood was last seen by family in Winnipeg on Aug. 19.
The 21-year-old was in the city with her parents to accompany a relative to a medical appointment.
She never came back to her downtown hotel room after going out that night.
Police say more details will be revealed at a press conference Monday.
