Political expert predicts “tough love” in 2017 Manitoba budget

Since Brian Pallister and the Tories formed government a year ago this month, their mandate has been clear—that’s why a local political expert says this Tuesday’s provincial budget shouldn’t catch Manitobans by surprise.

Adjunct political studies professor Christopher Adams says the Progressive Conservative government has been laying pipe for months in preparation for a budget to get rid of the $868 million deficit they inherited from the NDP.

“This government has been signaling for quite a long time now that this will be a tough-love budget,” said Adams, who teaches politics at the University of Manitoba.

Adams pointed to recently announced decisions such as cancelling $1B in infrastructure projects, including a new centre for Cancer Care Manitoba, and putting the brakes on increases in the public sector as examples of how they’re going to try to find savings.

But there’s also bound to be some snipping, he added.

“There will be cuts across all of government above and beyond what we’ve already seen, and there will be some surprises in there, maybe even some good and positive things,” Adams said. “But for the most part, it’s never been a secret that the Premier was going to make firm financial decisions.”

Some of those firm financial decisions have eked into day-to-day governing and negotiating in the past year, but the budget coming this week will show more teeth, Adams suspects.

Despite railing on the NDP’s spending habits on the campaign trail in 2016 and making it clear that he and his government would right the fiscal ship, Pallister’s first budget came too close to the election for a real overhaul so picked up a “stand-pat” label.

Adams said it’s highly unlikely this year’s provincial budget will follow suit.

“Last year as a newly elected government, the PCs brought in a budget that looked pretty similar to what the NDP delivered the year previous,” said Adams. “This time, the Premier has stamped this budget with his name and his identity, outlining priorities he plans to stick to.”