Olsen scores winner in third as AHL Moose topple Roadrunners 4-3
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Ryan Olsen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as the Manitoba Moose beat the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Darren Kramer, JC Lipon and Francis Beauvillier also scored for Manitoba (28-36-10) and Olsen added an assist for a two-point day.
Chris Mueller and Michael Bunting had a goal and a helper apiece for the Roadrunners (26-30-8), who have lost four in a row. Mitch Moroz rounded out the offence.
Moose goaltender Eric Comrie made 28 saves and had an assist on Olsen's winner. Tucson's Marek Langhamer stopped 33 shots.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Discounts, subsidies for Canadian seniors getting more scrutiny
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
-
'There's no avoiding it: Taxi advocate weighs in on safety after driver assaulted, robbed
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter