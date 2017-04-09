Olsen scores winner in third as AHL Moose topple Roadrunners 4-3

WINNIPEG — Ryan Olsen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period as the Manitoba Moose beat the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.

Darren Kramer, JC Lipon and Francis Beauvillier also scored for Manitoba (28-36-10) and Olsen added an assist for a two-point day.

Chris Mueller and Michael Bunting had a goal and a helper apiece for the Roadrunners (26-30-8), who have lost four in a row. Mitch Moroz rounded out the offence.