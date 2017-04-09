Something new brewing for local urbanists and friends

Fruitful discussion has long been brewing amongst Winnipeg’s ‘urbanist’ crowd — often over a pint — but a new “informal hub of civic discussion” they’ve concocted aims to democratize the chats, pints still included.

Steered by urban planning student Paul Bell and a handful of others, a new event series announced over the weekend dubbed “Urban Brew” will host Winnipeggers keen to debate and share their thoughts on urban issues over local craft beer.

“There’s a lot of inspiration from events like Friday Fools,” Bell said, referring to the weekly gathering of policy-minded folk at the Fools and Horses coffee shop on Broadway.

Bell said it also takes some inspiration from urban policy reading groups he’s seen crop up in other cities, but it differs slightly as he feels that format limits the audience by being “too academia heavy.”

“Urban Brew is for anyone, for open, fun discussions about urban issues in the City of Winnipeg,” Bell said. “We want to bring in as many different perspectives as possible.”

The first Urban Brew event planned for April 19 marries Little Brown Jug’s venue and refreshments to a themed discussion that will focus on a safer downtown achieved through planning.

Bell said he’s invited experts, including Winnipeg’s Women’s Health Clinic Executive Director Theresa Oswald and planner Bob Sommers, but he emphasized that they’re meant to participate in and spark discussions, not dominate or orate.

“Everyone is going to have the opportunity to ask questions, answer questions, weigh in…. we’re looking for a reciprocal discussion,” Bell said.

And although it’s an evening out of an urbanist craft beer fan’s diary, Bell said the choice of theme plays into an effort to attract diverse opinions.

“We wanted to get away from talking with the same people over and over about the same things… we didn’t want to preach to the choir,” Bell said.

So for the theme of downtown safety, Bell is hoping people “bring out some of their suburban friends with hesitation to come to downtown.”

“We all hear about people not wanting to go into downtown after a certain time,” he said. “So that is what really spurred our first topic, how we plan for a safer downtown.”

It’s up to the attendees of the first ever Urban Brew what planning for a safer downtown means, whether it calls for placemaking to increase foot traffic through public places and discourage crime, or some other innovative means.

“We also want to do ice breakers, things to get people talking about their favourite places to go in downtown, how they navigate downtown, spots that are great and not so great,” Bell said, adding the mostly un-moderated chat will go wherever people take it.

Bell said even the themes of future Urban Brew events — of which there are likely to be four annually — will be crowd sourced.

“We’re open to suggestions for topics or people we want to hear from,” he said. “The idea is this is more formal than a comment section, but still a very informal discussion.