Assiniboine, Souris rivers still rising, overland flooding subsiding in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — While overland flooding is subsiding across parts of southern Manitoba, the Assiniboine River is expected to peak soon in the city of Brandon.

Manitoba's Hydrologic Forecast Centre says a flood warning remains in effect for the upper Assiniboine River from the Shellmouth Dam to Holland, and the river is expected to peak in Brandon Monday.

It says there is a risk of ice jamming in the Saskatchewan River at The Pas, and a high water advisory is in place for the Carrot River near The Pas.

The centre says the Assiniboine and Souris rivers may peak at the same time at the Portage Reservoir.

A flood watch remains in effect for the area between Portage la Prairie and Headingley and a warning remains in effect for Pelican Lake, but it is near crest.

Emergency officials in Brandon say they don't expect anyone will need to leave their homes.

They say Brandon's earthen dike system sits at an elevation of 1,186 feet above sea level, which would provide three feet of free board above the highest river level the city experienced during the summer flood of 2014.

Homeowners have been sandbagging and Manitoba Infrastructure has placed aqua dams along 1st Street North, but officials don't expect the road will have to be closed.

"We've got crews that are on duty 24-7 that are basically going from site to site checking that everything's OK,” said Brian Kayes, emergency co-ordinator for the City of Brandon.

“The pumps are fueled, up if they've been running at all, and just everything's ready to go."