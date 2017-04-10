Pride Winnipeg asks for public input on police participation in parade

Pride Winnipeg is re-evaluating its relationship with police ahead of its annual parade with a community survey.

Posted online Sunday, the six-question survey asks whether participants have had lived experience engaging with the Winnipeg Police Service, what they think about police marching in the parade and whether officers should wear their normal uniforms, "special advocacy uniforms (e.g. pink uniforms symbolizing anti-homophobia, anti-transphobia and anti-bullying)" or regular clothing when marching.

Darrel Nadeau, vice-president of governance with Pride Winnipeg, said there has been increased interest in how police participate in Canadian Pride festivities.

Last year, Black Lives Matter Toronto called for police floats to be removed from that city's Pride parade and Toronto police recently announced they won't be taking part this year.

"In order for our organization to be as informed as possible on this issue in our local context, we are in the process of collecting information from the community and felt that an online survey was a safe and anonymous mechanism to do so," Nadeau said in an email. "We also have ongoing consultations with various community groups on this and a variety of issues."

Nadeau said Pride Winnipeg hasn't yet decided how or when the survey results will be shared publicly.

In the meantime, Pride has reached out to community groups like Two-Spirited People of Manitoba and Queer People of Colour Winnipeg to help share the survey among their circles.

"Traditionally, if you have only the privileged demographics presenting this information and sharing it within their own circles, you’re leaving out people who really need to be heard," said Uzoma Chioma, an organizer with QPOC Winnipeg. "And so I think the hope is that having grassroots organizations sharing this information within their communities (means) that those are the voices that are going to be heard and amplified with this survey."

Albert McLeod, a director of Two-Spirited People of Manitoba, said he believes it's important for Winnipeg police to march in the local Pride parade, but wants to hear feedback from the community, including Indigenous LGBT voices.

"I don’t have a problem with them marching in uniform or whatever. But I think the purpose of this is to let other people have their perspectives, their input. And usually people who don’t get the opportunity to have a voice kind of thing," McLeod said.

"I think generally as a service agency, (police) have to have a commitment to LGBT people, but also to recognize that it should be safe or okay for LGBT people to be police."

McLeod suggested Winnipeg police host their own BBQ with a dunk tank during the Pride festival to show their community support.