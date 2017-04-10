Raging Grannies celebrate 30 years of 'therapeutic' protesting

If you’re looking for the Raging Grannies, follow their trail of technicolour feathers.

Plumes from their boas were scattered around the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on the weekend as the self-proclaimed "gaggle" of older women from Victoria, B.C. touched down in Winnipeg. An exhibit celebrating their 30 years of activism was unveiled at the museum Friday.

From fighting against nuclear weapons and for Indigenous rights, to staging protests over pipeline development and a "cry-in" over health-care cuts, the Raging Grannies' Victoria chapter sparked a satirical movement that’s spanned the continent.

Their funny, musical brand of activism has caught on across North America, as more than 100 similar groups "sprang up like mushrooms," according to Alison Acker, 88.

"I think rage is therapeutic," Acker said. "I would feel much worse if I was just sitting at home worrying about what was at stake in the world and not doing anything about it."

"You’d probably have an ulcer," added Anne Moon, 75. "This is our ulcer deterrent."

Retired journalists Acker and Moon flew in with Freda Knott, an 81-year-old former teacher; Patty Moss, a 66-year-old former librarian; and Lois Cates, a 63-year-old who worked in community development.

Being retired offers the Raging Grannies more time to pursue social justice and plan acts of civil disobedience. They meet weekly, perform monthly in downtown Victoria and are often in the media, having recently been dubbed “the Raging Fannies,” Moon said, after a skinny-dipping stint protesting the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Despite tackling serious topics, the Grannies know how to have fun.

"Protesting doesn’t have to be dull and it doesn’t have to be gloomy and miserable," Acker said.

While activism is trending worldwide these days, often thanks to social media movements, the Grannies said they aren’t worried about protest movements becoming commercial — even after the infamous Pepsi commercial released last week. (Their quick take? "What a mistake!" Moss said.)

"9/11 made people, I think, afraid to protest. But I think the recent developments in the U.S. are encouraging those reluctant protesters to emerge," Moon said.

Thirty years from now, the Raging Grannies expect their mandate will be largely the same, fighting for "a better world for all grandchildren," Knott said.

"With justice for everybody," Acker added.

"Protesting does work and it also inspires other people," she said. "And if young people especially are protesting and aren’t quite sure what they’re doing and why, having Raging Grannies (around) gives them a sense of safety and encouragement: ‘If they can do it, well what the hell are we doing sitting on our fannies?’”

"You’re not required to finish the work, but you are required to start it," Cates said.

Metro asked each Raging Granny: What was your first brush with activism?

"The Americans were sending destroyers and other large, nasty pieces of metal that could be nuclear arms — they couldn’t say yes and they couldn’t say no. So we went out in our little kayaks sending forth our message and asking them what the hell they were doing … In return, we got water sprayed …They sprayed us with hoses, but we didn’t overturn. It just ruined my red boa." - Alison Acker, 88

"The roots of my activism actually date back to when I was in university and occupied the faculty club … I was 19 years old (and protesting) against the fascist authority of the university. And then I did peace marches in the 60s, huge peace marches that we just don’t see anymore." - Patty Moss, 66

"I just joined the group in September and so my first gig with them was probably one of their street gigs protesting the Kinder Morgan pipeline." - Lois Cates, 63

"The first thing that I did — this was back in 1992 or 1993 — Greenpeace’s Rainbow Warrior was in town and they were going up to Alaska to complain about nuclear warships going through there (in) the Dixon (Entrance). And they invited the Raging Grannies and the peace group that I was active in." - Freda Knott, 81