RCMP rescue one-year-old following drunk driving collision

RCMP officers rescued a one-year-old boy from the backseat of a vehicle that had rolled into a ditch following a drunk driving collision in Portage la Prairie Friday.

Police say when they arrived on the scene at Saskatchewan Avenue at around 11:30 p.m., they spotted a vehicle that had flipped on the driver's side in a ditch filled with freezing cold water. They could hear a child screaming inside. When they looked through a window, they could see the boy still strapped to his car seat and partially submerged in the water.

One officer climbed in through the broken front passenger window and cut the toddler from his seat. He was taken to hospital.

Two other girls in the car, a two-year-old and a one-year-old, were taken to hospital, along with a 29-year-old woman who was ejected from the passenger seat.

The 29-year-old female driver told the Mounties that she had lost control and rolled into the ditch. She's now facing several charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation over the blood alcohol limit and failing to comply with probation. She has been remanded into custody and was due to appear in court on Monday.

“Our officers acted quickly that evening and saved a young life” Inspector Rick Head, officer in charge of the Portage la Prairie Detachment, said in a press release. “This incident also speaks to the dangers of impaired driving, this could have resulted in a tragic loss of life. We are thankful that only minor injuries were sustained and that everyone has since been released from hospital.”

RCMP is not naming the driver, to protect the identities of the children involved.