City banking on fast federal approval for new mosquito-killing agent

It may not have full regulatory approval (yet), but the city of Winnipeg fully intends to use a new, eco-friendly insecticide called Delta Guard to wipe out adult nuisance mosquitoes this summer.

Insect Control Manager Ken Nawolsky said he expects the malathion alternative will get the green light by June—later than he’d previously hoped, but still earlier than the city generally begins its mosquito-fogging program.

“We’ve done the last 15 years (of fogging) and the average is June 30,” Nawolsky said. “We normally don’t get any hatch of the summer (mosquito) species until around the 20th of May, so we’re feeling very comfortable in terms of when the first adult mosquito control program would occur and when the product would be here.”

Despite the fact that federal approval is still pending from Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA), Nawolsky said the city has already identified a successful bidder, Bayer CropScience Canada, to supply the product once registration is granted.

The PMRA proposed full registration for the sale and use of Delta Guard’s main ingredient, Deltamethrin Technical Insecticide, on Feb. 28, 2017. What the city is waiting on is a Proposed Registration Decision (PRD), which requires a public consultation phase that closes April 14.

The PRD will be published within two to three weeks, then the city will announce its vendor and receive a shipment within another week.

Nawolsky said the fact it’s already this far along in the process “normally means they’ve already given it the blessing.”

“At that point in the process its already been identified and cleared by the Scientific Committee,” he said, adding he’s “very confident” it will be ready in time for Winnipeg’s purposes.

The hunt for a malathion replacement began in 2005, when council asked city staff to look at alternative products, but has ramped up since the city’s supply of malathion either exhausted or expired. Further, malathion products won’t be sold in Canada in 2017.

Delta Guard is recognized as being less risky and more environmentally friendly than malathion, it requires smaller quantities to be effective, it doesn’t have an expiry date, and, perhaps best of all, it’s odourless.