Police arrest two suspects in West Broadway shooting death

Winnipeg police have arrested two suspects in a West Broadway shooting that left one woman dead.

Shania Chanel Chartrand was killed in the 200 block of Spence Street March 12.

Lacy Sorokowski, 22, and Christopher Ryan St. Paul, 24, are each facing second-degree murder charges. Sorokowski has also been charged with possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both suspects have been detained in custody.