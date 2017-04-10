Lights out for some sky lanterns? Winnipeg to update decade-old fire prevention bylaw

The City of Winnipeg is set to replace its long-standing fire prevention bylaw, imposing new restrictions on previously unregulated fire risks ranging from sky lanterns to food trucks.

The current bylaw, which came into force in 2005 and has not had major revisions since 2007, has fallen out of date with current best practice, according to city staff.

In the administrative report on the new bylaw, it's noted "the amendments required are so extensive that a new bylaw is being recommended to properly reflect current fire prevention standards, regulations and initiatives."

Besides necessary amendments, the new bylaw also sets out entirely new standards, including:

• Creating a new offence for the tampering with, damaging, destroying, disconnecting or removing any part of a fire protection or life safety installation.

• Changes to the licensing requirements for "fire extinguisher trainers" to potentially increase the number of trained people in the City.

• Regulating the installation of storage lockers in parking garages of some residential occupancies by requiring engineering reports prior to installation. This will ensure that building code and fire code requirements are maintained.

• Regulating displays of flame effects and requiring operators to obtain a permit.

• Prohibiting the use of sky lanterns. The report states they "can pose a serious fire hazard to property and a health risk to livestock, pets and wildlife." The lanterns, which drift long distances before the fuel supply is depleted "can result in structure fires or grass and tree fires," and the debris is attributed to causing harm to wildlife.

• New requirements for mobile food service operations and for scheduled inspections of these operations to ensure the safety of the public and of operators. The administrative report notes the fire service agreed with the Office of the Fire Commissioner "that the risks associated with the food truck industry to warrant inspections of mobile food operations."

Any food service unit with propane or gas fired appliances will be subject to a new inspection program, "because there is currently no program in place to ensure the safe operation of these units in Winnipeg."

"Serious accidents have occurred in other jurisdictions from improper use of the propane tanks or gas generators operated on mobile food service units," the report said. "The proposed regulations an inspection program in the new bylaw will ensure public safety on streets and areas where these units operate."