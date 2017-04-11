A look at some highlights in Manitoba's provincial budget released Tuesday
WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government released its 2017-18 budget on Tuesday. Here is a look a some of the highlights:
— No increases to personal or business taxes.
— Department spending increases are being held at or near the rate of inflation: 1.8 per cent for health; 1.1 per cent for education.
— Tuition fee income-tax rebate for post-secondary graduates who stay to work in Manitoba — worth up to $2,500 a year per person — to be phased out by 2018.
— Primary caregiver tax credit for people looking after relatives in their homes capped at $1,400 a year.
— Research and Development Tax Credit for scientific development reduced to 15 per cent from 20.
— Maximum tax credit for political contributions to increase next year to $1,000 from $650.
— Province to help create 501 new licensed child-care spaces and 50 home-based spaces.
— Government predicting an overall deficit of $840 million — $32 million less than last year.
