'Catastrophic:' Concordia community rallies to save hospital emergency room

Staff, neighbours and political opponents rallied outside the Concordia Hospital Tuesday to protest the provincial government's proposed emergency room shutdown.



On Friday, Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced sweeping changes to Winnipeg’s healthcare system, including plans to close three of six hospitals’ emergency departments and convert two—Victoria Hospital and Seven Oaks Hospital—to urgent care centres.

The emergency room at Concordia Hospital will be closed and the hospital will focus more on transitional care for the elderly and physical rehabilitation.

Ric McAlpine, president for CUPE 1973 and a porter at Concordia, said staff members don’t yet know when, where or if their jobs will be reassigned to other hospitals.

Their demonstration Tuesday morning was meant to encourage the community to speak out against the proposed healthcare changes, he said.

“We know that these changes can be overturned. We just need the community support to be able to do that,” McAlpine said. “We think these announced changes don’t actually make sense and (the province) hasn’t planned them out or thought them out.”

An online petition entitled Save the Concordia ER has amassed more than 1,500 signatures in two days. McAlpine said union members will also be distributing flyers and door-knocking in the area.

If the Concordia emergency room were to close, patients would likely go to the nearest hospitals at Seven Oaks or St. Boniface, McAlpine said.

The distance between Concordia and St. Boniface is about a 15-minute drive, while Concordia to Seven Oaks is about 20 minutes.

“The impact on the entire northeast section (of the city) is going to be catastrophic,” McAlpine said.