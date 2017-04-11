Here is a look at some of the winners and losers in Manitoba's budget
WINNIPEG — Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government released its 2017-18 budget Tuesday. Here is a look at some of the winners and losers:
Winners:
Current taxpayers: Budget contains no new increases to personal or business taxes.
Future taxpayers: Overall deficit is $840 million, but that is $32 million less than last year.
Political parties: Maximum tax credit for political donations is being boosted to $1,000 from $650 next year.
Working parents: The province says it is creating more than 500 licensed child-care spaces in both daycares and homes.
---
Losers:
Students: A post-graduate tuition fee income-tax rebate for students remaining in Manitoba to work is being cut starting next year. It was worth up to $2,500 a year per person.
Caregivers: A tax credit for unpaid caregivers who help relatives stay in their own homes is being capped at $1,400 a year.
Researchers: The Research and Development Tax Credit for scientific development is being cut to 15 per cent from 20.
Low-wage earners: For the second year in a row, the budget makes no mention of an increase to the province's $11-an-hour minimum wage.
