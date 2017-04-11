'Representation matters': Manitoba's summer music festivals showcase fewer women than men

As local summer music festivals unveil their 2017 lineups, a common thread is distinguishable among nearly all of them—there are fewer female performers on the bills than there are men.

Keyboardist and vocalist Caro LaFlamme, who plays with indie-rock group Sc Mira, said she’s noticed the disparity.

In her experience, it’s been "quite rare" for her band to be scheduled in showcases with other female-fronted groups.

"I feel like there’s kind of an underlying assumption with female musicians that we don’t know what we’re doing," she said.

"But if we do make it onto the scene, there’s kind of an expectation that we need to be absolutely 100 per cent knowledgeable about everything…I don’t feel like that would happen to the same extent if I were a male musician."

Of four Manitoba music festivals who have released summer lineups so far, the TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival has the most acts featuring women scheduled to perform: 48 of 104 performers (about 46 per cent).

The Winnipeg Folk Festival comes second with 25 acts or bands including women among 69 (about 36 per cent).

Dauphin’s CountryFest is featuring eight women among 40 acts (a 20 per cent ratio), with one act yet to be announced.

MTS Super Spike, an outdoor volleyball competition which largely focuses on rock music, has nine performers announced and a couple more to come. So far, zero women are on deck.

Greg Paseshnik, the event manager for Super Spike (and sales director for Metro Winnipeg), said he wasn’t sure whether the festival’s yet-to-be-announced artists would be women.

Last year, Super Spike presented country artist Leanne Pearson and female rockers Mise en Scene, he noted.

"There simply aren’t that many ‘rock’ bands that have female leads versus male. If I was to guess, I would say it’s less than 10 per cent," Paseshnik said.

"A lot of it for our festival honestly depends on who is available and whose sound fits our bill, but again there are very limited female rock bands available to pick and choose from."

Winnipeg Folk Festival’s artistic director Chris Frayer said musicians’ availability also affects his lineup diversity each year, but he strives to regularly reach a 50 per cent female quota.

"Some years it’s more than that, some years it’s less than that. It’s all dependent on getting those artists," Frayer said.

"There’s national inequity in the industry and so if you don’t invest in supporting female artists than how do you ever…help them to grow their careers?"

Frayer and Mike Falk, artistic director for the Jazz Festival, said they realize the importance of booking performers of diverse races, ethnicities and sexualities as well.

"We’re kind of constantly thinking about making sure we’re not a festival of white dudes. That kind of simplifies it a little bit, but yeah, I want to make sure there’s a good balance of male and female in both our headliners and the rest of our club and theatre series," Falk said.

Over at Rainbow Trout Music Festival—an indie event in August with 900 attendees south of St. Malo, Man.—there's a mandate to include diverse genres and voices, said artistic director Ben Jones.

Though their 2017 lineup hasn’t been officially released, Jones said more than 60 per cent of the bands will have female or queer-identifying members.

Rainbow Trout plans to have 28 artists in total, spanning rock, hip-hop, folk, jazz, reggae and electronic music, he said.

"We have a mandate to make sure that we identify and acknowledge that there is diversity in the scene and that that is something we want to include on stage," Jones said. "The other thing is there’s just a lot of really talented female and queer artists and musicians in the city."

"So I don’t really think that saying there’s nobody around or that they’re not good enough…I don’t think that those are excuses because I don’t think that they’re true."

Rachel Stone, association and communications manager at Manitoba Music, agreed "there’s no shortage of talent in Manitoba or across Canada."

"And there’s certainly no reason we can see why festivals shouldn’t be able to promote gender balanced lineups, as well as seek more representation from other marginalized communities," she said.

"More and more (festivals) are working towards that, which is positive and important. Representation matters. It inspires, motivates, and ultimately builds a stronger, better music scene."

From a festival-goer's perspective, LaFlamme said seeing women on stage can motivate others to pick up instruments.

"I know that when I was younger, what really helped me kind of see myself in music was seeing other women in music," she said.

"It’s kind of alienating when you don’t see someone on stage that could be you, in a sense...it’s hard to kind of picture yourself up there."