First Nations group crowdfunding to fly Christine Wood's family to Winnipeg vigil

A non-profit representing northern Manitoba First Nations is fundraising to bring Christine Wood's family to Winnipeg for a vigil in her memory.

Wood, 21, was originally from Bunibonibee Cree Nation, about an hour-and-a-half north of Winnipeg by plane.

She went missing during a trip to Winnipeg last August for a medical appointment. Her family members were searching for her ever since.

Over the weekend, city police announced they made an arrest in connection to Wood's case. Brett Ronald Overby, 30, is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Wood's body has not yet been found.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak started a GoFundMe page Monday to crowdsource money for a vigil Wednesday.

The memorial will include an afternoon walk from Burrows Avenue, where it's believed Wood was last seen alive, to Thunderbird House on Main Street.

"As many are touched by this sad loss and as community comes together during loss of loved ones, we are seeking support from the greater community to help with costs of associated in bring Christine's family in to Winnipeg from Bunibonibee Cree Nation," MKO posted on the GoFundMe website.

"We are hoping to get support to fly fourteen people from BCN, help with their meals while here and one night's stay at a hotel."

Cash and food donations are also being accepted for the vigil at Thunderbird House.