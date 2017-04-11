Police arrest woman in Wolseley homicide
The victim, a woman in her fifties, was found with 'serious upper body injuries,' say police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 44-year-old woman following a homicide at a Wolseley home.
Police say they were called to the 400 block of Camden Place at around 3:10 a.m. Monday. There, they found a woman in her 50s suffering from "serious upper body injuries." She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police then arrested Brenda Lee Schuff, who's also a resident on Camden Place. She's facing a second-degree murder charge and remains in custody.
