Mayor Brian Bowman welcomes tough provincial budget

Manitoba’s budget isn't offering the City of Winnipeg anything new, but Mayor Brian Bowman is welcoming more of the same.

The mayor had relatively few specific comments on the provincial budget tabled Tuesday, as he said city staff will "have to do a lot of reading over the fine print over the coming days," but he did applaud Premier Brian Pallister's clear attempt to chip away at a daunting deficit.

"I want to see the provincial budget brought into balance," Bowman said. "Bringing the provincial budget into balance is something that Winnipeggers should be desiring and taxpayers should be desiring."

In addition to neither increasing taxes nor introducing new taxes, the budget tabled this week lops $32 million from the $872-million summary deficit forecast for last year. Finance Minister Cameron Friesen also said Tuesday the government is confident it will continue to reduce the deficit by even greater margins in the next two years.

Bowman said that keeping the city's share of funding consistent despite that effort is a feat in itself.

"We had asked for a strong provincial partner, the province appears to have listened," he said.

One sticking point Bowman is sure he'll be having words with provincial officials over is the Building Manitoba Fund, which he noted as conspicuously absent from budget talks Tuesday.

"What I liked about the Building Manitoba Fund is that it was tied to economic growth… as the economy grew, so too does financial support for Winnipeg's infrastructure," Bowman said. "The fact that wasn't mentioned is a concern that we'll seek to address with the province between our officials and theirs in the coming days."

Bowman wasn't able to speak to other program cuts or omissions that could affect the City of Winnipeg, including the Inuit Art Centre and Assiniboine Park Conservancy expansion.

Other stakeholders

On budget day, stakeholders from a number of organizations gather in the legislature rotunda to weigh in and offer their two cents on the multi-million dollar day.

Here are some of their comments:

Todd MacKay, Prairie Director, Canadian Taxpayers Federation

We're seeing some progress in the sense that the deficit is getting smaller but on the other hand we're seeing a billion (dollars) fly out the door on interest cost, and the minister rightly notes that a one-point increase in interest rates… would cost Manitobans $100 million. There's a lot of risk to going slow.

Chris Goertzen, President, Association of Manitoba Municipalities

Infrastructure is important for municipalities. We've raised that time and time and time again, so we see there are significant dollars (set aside) for infrastructure. The details are important. We're going to be working with the government to see how those will be rolled out, but we're pleased to see infrastructure dollars being earmarked specifically.

Michael Barkman, President, Canadian Federation of Students Manitoba

On the rebate issue, I think this is a real regressive measure for students and recent graduates in this province. Already we've heard from so many graduates who are upset… I think what we have been saying is that upfront support is what's needed most for students.

Loren Remillard, President and CEO, Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce

I think there could have been more done to help wrestle the deficit. We're told those measures will come into place in the coming months and we'll see the effects of those in the coming years, but again, we're looking for an indication this is a serious matter and we're going to take the steps to really get the deficit under control. We would have looked for more today and we didn't get it, but we'll continue to work with the government.

Wab Kinew, NDP MLA and leadership candidate