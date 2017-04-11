Winnipeg police investigate golf course arson
Someone likely lit a play structure on fire.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police are investigating a fire at a golf course they believe was deliberately set.
Firefighters and police officers responded to report of a fire at the Harbour View Golf Course Monday at around 11 p.m. There, they found a play structure up in flames.
Damage is estimated at $200,000. There were no injuries and the police arson unit is still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6813 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Most Popular
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter