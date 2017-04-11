News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police investigate golf course arson

Someone likely lit a play structure on fire.

Metro file

Winnipeg police are investigating a fire at a golf course they believe was deliberately set.

Firefighters and police officers responded to report of a fire at the Harbour View Golf Course Monday at around 11 p.m. There, they found a play structure up in flames. 

Damage is estimated at $200,000. There were no injuries and the police arson unit is still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6813 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).  

