Woman killed in her Winnipeg home, female neighbour charged in death

WINNIPEG — A 54-year-old woman has been found dead in her Winnipeg home and her 44-year-old neighbour is now facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Family have identified the victim as Judy Kenny, a former receptionist for CTV Winnipeg.

Police were called in the wee hours of Monday morning to someone who had access to the home and found a woman suffering from serious upper body injuries.

She was pronounced dead on scene and on Tuesday, police charged Brenda Lee Schuff in the death.

Const. Rob Carver said an edged weapon was used in the attack, but there was no apparent forced entry to the home.

“It raises a lot of questions, but I just don’t have answers to them at this point,” he said.

People who live in the neighbourhood said it is normally a friendly place where most of the residents know each other.

"This is a safe neighbourhood, this is a community neighbourhood," said Omar Kinnarath. "We all know each other. You don't think this is going to happen here."

Marianne Cerilli said she spoke to Kenny on the weekend. She said Kenny spent a lot of time with her dogs, and dog-sitting for other people.

"It's been really unsettling and unnerving to see all the forensic activity going on," she said.