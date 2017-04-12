Globe-trotting indie artist Low Roar to play first Winnipeg show

Ryan Karazija, who plays indie-electro tunes under the moniker Low Roar, speaks just as his alias would allude.

Over a patchy phone line from Toronto, he quietly explains he’s never been to Winnipeg and isn’t quite sure what to expect from his first show at the Park Theatre.

He’ll be opening for indie rockers San Fermin Saturday at 8 p.m.

"It’s kind of a tricky slot when you’re opening because you can’t really give the audience any chances to talk or converse," Karazija said.

"I just look forward to seeing if anybody knows who the hell we are in Winnipeg."

The Bay area-native has earned at least one unexpected fan. In 2014, Japanese video game creator Hideo Kojima heard his music playing in a record store in Reykjavik, Iceland (Karazija's former home base). He liked it enough to feature two tunes from Low Roar's sophomore album, 0, in his game Death Stranding.

Since 0, Karazija has been globe-trotting extensively. He lived out of a bag for about a year between trips to California, Sweden, Iceland, Poland (his new home), Mexico, London and Wales.

In the latter three countries, he recorded his third album, Once In A Long, Long While..., a post-divorce ode to being on the road that drops Friday via Nevado Music.

"To be honest, at first I thought this was going to be more of a happier record. And it’s probably the saddest of them all," he said.

Also unexpected were some of the ambient noises picked up during recordings.

But Karazija doesn’t want to give those all away.

"There’s something on one track that I always hear, but nobody will ever know what it is," he said, before letting a bit more context slip—a farmhand in Wales appears accidentally on one song.

"He happened to drive by when we had these microphones out and you can hear this kind of crash of his trailer in the middle of the song," said Karazija, who obviously appreciates the air of mystery.