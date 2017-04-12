Police lay more charges in Shania Chartrand shooting death

Winnipeg police have announced two more arrests in connection to a March homicide, meaning at least four people are charged in connection to the shooting death of Shania Chartrand.

Chartrand, 21, was killed March 12 in the 200 block of Spence Street.

After a robbery investigation on Atlantic Avenue Tuesday, police arrested three people—two men and a woman.

Police said the two men involved were also charged in connection to a previous robbery at a video store in the 1300 block of Main Street.

One of the men from the Atlantic Avenue investigation, Tyrone Anthony Chippeway, 22, and the woman, Ashley Marie Bezecki, 27, were also charged with second-degree murder in relation to Chartrand's death.

Police had already announced two other arrests on Monday.

Lacy Sorokowski, 22, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking on April 7. On the same day, Christopher Ryan St. Paul, 24, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.