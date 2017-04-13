Education minister announces new grants for low-income students

The province's education minister announced new post-secondary grants for low-income students Thursday, two days after eliminating tuition fee rebates many Manitoban students previously relied upon.

Min. of Education and Training Ian Wishart relayed the news at a morning press conference at Red River College. He said the new funding would help students while they are in school as opposed to after the fact.

During the next school year, $10.5 million will be invested in the new Manitoba Bursary, which Wishart said will benefit about 5,800 students. Each student will be eligible for a maximum $2,000 grant.

"We are ensuring that post-secondary education in Manitoba is made more accessible through enhanced support for lower-income students, while they are in school," Wishart said via news release.

Earlier in the week, the provincial government announced during its budget reveal that it would be scrapping tuition fee tax rebates for post-secondary students come 2018.

The Tuition Fee Income Tax Rebate and Tuition Fee Income Tax Advance previously provided up to 60 per cent refunds on education costs for students who studied in Manitoba, then began to work here, according to the Canadian Federation of Students.

After the budget roll-out Tuesday, CFS Manitoba chairperson Michael Barkman told Metro the rebate removal was "a real regressive measure for students and recent graduates in this province."

"Already we've heard from so many graduates who are upset," he said. "I think what we have been saying is that upfront support is what's needed most for students."

University of Manitoba and University of Winnipeg students were already planning walkouts for Tuesday after the province introduced Bill 31, which would eliminate a cap on tuition fees and could see education costs hiked considerably.