Five things to do in Winnipeg this Easter weekend
Eat lots of chocolate, dance it off. Repeat.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Big screams
The high-energy, electro-synth tunes of Montreal-based Little Scream is coming to Winnipeg Easter Sunday. If you haven’t heard “Love as a Weapon” yet, then pop it on your next playlist and try to resist bobbing along. The Good Will Social Club is hosting this not-to-be-missed show, with Winnipeg’s own Figure Walking starting the post-Easter ham dinner party. The show starts at 8 p.m and tickets are $12 in advance.
Because everyone loves the 90s
If you’re not ending your long weekend at the Good Will, you can always start there with some unashamedly-dance-worthy 90s tunes. The Portage Avenue venue is getting a double-mention this week because it’s offering two chances to burn off your chocolate sugar high. Get there for 10 p.m. on Thursday and dance like you don’t work the next day.
Get your Easter fill
There are a number of Easter-related events going on in the city, including egg hunts at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada (Sunday between 1:30 and 3 p.m.), ForWhyte (Sunday at 1 p.m.) and Assiniboine Park Zoo (which is open the whole long weekend, including Good Friday). There will also be a slew of Easter brunches around the city, including The Metropolitan’s 1920s-themed meal, complete with silent films playing in the background. Regular adult tickets cost $39.99.
Even more chocolate
Ciao! Chocolate Fest continues all April long with its sweet dessert deals. A number of restaurants across Winnipeg – including Piazza De Nardi, Tall Grass Prairie, Eva’s Gelato and Saddlery on Market – are serving up chocolate-y dishes for just $7.
Electro-art experience
For a trippy art-music experience, head to Forth Café on Saturday night. Canadian cassette label Magnetic Domain is hosting a night of funky visuals to the tune of electronic and distorted synth sounds. Among the performers are Jon Vaughn and Colby Richardson, whose “Mellotrauma” is reminiscent of an eerie sound bite from a David Lynch flick. Tickets cost $10 and the evening starts at 8 p.m.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We will never forget Christine': Vigil for Christine Wood draws hundreds to North End
-
Alberta’s labour minister to consider mandatory high heel ban in the workplace
-
One step closer: Edmonton approves river valley land sale for 80-storey tower
-
Tall ships sailing into Halifax this summer with big events planned
-
Inside the Perimeter
-
Inside the Perimeter