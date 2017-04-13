Five things to do in Winnipeg this Easter weekend

Big screams

The high-energy, electro-synth tunes of Montreal-based Little Scream is coming to Winnipeg Easter Sunday. If you haven’t heard “Love as a Weapon” yet, then pop it on your next playlist and try to resist bobbing along. The Good Will Social Club is hosting this not-to-be-missed show, with Winnipeg’s own Figure Walking starting the post-Easter ham dinner party. The show starts at 8 p.m and tickets are $12 in advance.

Because everyone loves the 90s

If you’re not ending your long weekend at the Good Will, you can always start there with some unashamedly-dance-worthy 90s tunes. The Portage Avenue venue is getting a double-mention this week because it’s offering two chances to burn off your chocolate sugar high. Get there for 10 p.m. on Thursday and dance like you don’t work the next day.

Get your Easter fill

There are a number of Easter-related events going on in the city, including egg hunts at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada (Sunday between 1:30 and 3 p.m.), ForWhyte (Sunday at 1 p.m.) and Assiniboine Park Zoo (which is open the whole long weekend, including Good Friday). There will also be a slew of Easter brunches around the city, including The Metropolitan’s 1920s-themed meal, complete with silent films playing in the background. Regular adult tickets cost $39.99.

Even more chocolate

Ciao! Chocolate Fest continues all April long with its sweet dessert deals. A number of restaurants across Winnipeg – including Piazza De Nardi, Tall Grass Prairie, Eva’s Gelato and Saddlery on Market – are serving up chocolate-y dishes for just $7.

Electro-art experience