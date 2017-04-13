U.S. man seeking asylum in Canada charged with assaulting border guard

EMERSON, Man. — A man who crossed the border into Manitoba from the United States is facing several charges.

Emerson RCMP say they received a call about 1 a.m. on Saturday to assist at the port of entry at the border.

They say a 37-year-old man became aggressive while he was in cells pending the processing of his refugee claim.

It's alleged the man threatened to harm Canadian Border Services Agency officers, damaged a fire sprinkler inside his cell and physically assaulted an officer.