Finance committee hears budget shortfall mitigated

With just over a month of dedicated belt tightening, the City of Winnipeg has basically resolved its 2017 budget shortfall.

At Thursday's Finance Committee meeting, Chief administrative officer Doug McNeil said cost mitigation efforts are already underway and the delay of a number of capital projects should make up for the snow clearing costs that ate up an expected $9.5 million transfer from the 2016 budget.

McNeil told the committee that in addition to a hiring freeze on all but the city's uniformed employees, each civic department was given a savings target to hit by reducing "discretionary spending."

Department heads were asked to curtail things like conference travel, avoiding the use of external consultants, and to generally "cut back" and find creative savings elsewhere.

"The bigger departments like Public Works had bigger targets, and in some cases some departments achieved their target or exceeded," McNeil said, noting "every department" participated, including the mayor's office.

From McNeil's perspective, the city is already "running pretty lean" compared to other jurisdictions, including the number of civic staff per capita and annual budget increases.

"The city has been belt-tightening for years," he said. "So this wasn't an easy exercise, even though it appears to be a small amount of money."

But all of the vacancy management increases and creative solutions from each department still don't add up to $9.5 million, so McNeil has a plan to delay "$3.5 million" worth of capital projects planned for 2017.

"It is up to council, council approves the capital budget, so at the end of the day council must approve delaying capital projects," he said.