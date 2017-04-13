Here's what’s open and closed Easter weekend

Museums and galleries

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights and Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open all weekend, including Good Friday. The Royal Aviation Museum will be closed Good Friday, but otherwise open the rest of the weekend. The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday. The Manitoba Museum will be open Good Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Easter Monday.

Liquor Mart

All Winnipeg Liquor Mart locations will be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday. However, they will be open for extended hours on Saturday. Check online to see the hours of your neighbourhood Liquor Mart.

Shopping Centres

Polo Park, St. Vital, Kildonan Place and Grant Park will all be closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

City services

All civic offices are closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Swimming pools

All pools will be closed on Good Friday, except the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be open on Saturday regular hours. Same goes for Sunday, except they will close at 4 p.m. that day. The Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and so will the Cindy Klassen pool (from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.). All other pools will be closed that day.

Recycling/garbage

Roll your black and blue bins to the curb, as usual. Garbage and recycling will be picked up normal hours, whether that’s Friday or Monday.

Winnipeg Transit

All buses running on Good Friday will operate on a Sunday schedule. Winnipeg buses will run on a regular ol’ Monday schedule Easter Monday.

Libraries