Winnipeg police charge 4 girls with playground fire

Four girls—three 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old—are being charged with arson after a playground caught fire in Kilcona Park.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to a fire at the play structure in Harbourview Golf Course.

There were no injuries, but the blaze caused about $350,000 in damages, police said.

Officers received multiple tips about the suspects' identities leading to the four arrests.