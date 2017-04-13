News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police charge 4 girls with playground fire

A blaze that destroyed the play structure at Harbourview Golf Course caused about $350,000 in damages.

Emergency crews responded to a play structure fire in Kilcona Park Monday.

Four girls—three 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old—are being charged with arson after a playground caught fire in Kilcona Park. 

Around 11 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to a fire at the play structure in Harbourview Golf Course.

There were no injuries, but the blaze caused about $350,000 in damages, police said.

Officers received multiple tips about the suspects' identities leading to the four arrests.

The girls were released on a promise to appear in court.

