Winnipeg police charge 4 girls with playground fire
A blaze that destroyed the play structure at Harbourview Golf Course caused about $350,000 in damages.
Four girls—three 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old—are being charged with arson after a playground caught fire in Kilcona Park.
Around 11 p.m. Monday, emergency crews responded to a fire at the play structure in Harbourview Golf Course.
There were no injuries, but the blaze caused about $350,000 in damages, police said.
Officers received multiple tips about the suspects' identities leading to the four arrests.
The girls were released on a promise to appear in court.
