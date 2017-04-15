Street sweeping will begin Tuesday in Winnipeg

With the city set to kick off its annual spring cleanup Tuesday, Winnipeggers can stop holding their breath–literally–as the streets will finally be swept.

City crews are set to begin their five-to-six-week citywide cleaning blitz at 7 a.m. Tuesday, beginning in the downtown and on high priority roads, bridges and overpasses.

From there, city staff will branch out from those key routes into the entire street network including back lanes to remove sand and debris that has accumulated over the winter months.

Sidewalks, active transportation pathways, boulevards and medians will be swept on main routes, bus routes and collector streets, but residential streets will only be swept where there is excessive debris or sand accumulation.

According to a statement from the city, temporary 'no parking' signs will be placed on certain streets to restrict on-street parking during scheduled cleaning times.

The city is asking Winnipeggers to find "alternate parking during the posted times to avoid being ticketed or towed."

As well, the city is urging citizens "not to rake yard waste material or other debris onto streets as this can plug drains and cause ponding problems."

Do your part to keep the City of Winnipeg's spring clean up operation safe and efficient: Source- City of Winnipeg

SLOW DOWN AND STAY BACK AND STAY SAFE FROM ALL STREET, BOULEVARD AND SIDEWALK CLEANING EQUIPMENT.

The recommended distance to stay back is a minimum of 15 metres (approximately 3 car lengths) in order to leave plenty of room for the equipment to work. OBEY FLAG PERSONS.

Flag persons and other workers are a part of clean-up crews. Watch out for people as well as equipment. Slow down, be cautious and be prepared to stop if needed. BE VISIBLE AND KEEP HEADLIGHTS ON AT ALL TIMES WHEN TRAVELLING.

Our crews and machines may be working during times of reduced visibility. Please slow down and be aware. BE ALERT TO CHANGING CONDITIONS.

Street cleaning equipment move at much slower speeds than other vehicles, and operators also stop frequently to assess the areas they are cleaning. Freshly cleaned streets can be wet and slippery until dry. BE CAUTIOUS WHEN APPROACHING STREET CLEANING EQUIPMENT FROM BEHIND.

These machines often make several passes over the same area, which requires travelling in reverse. Vehicles travelling too close are at risk of damage or collision with the machinery. MAKE EYE CONTACT.

If you are not sure what a piece of equipment is about to do, wait and make eye contact with the operator. The operator may finish the task, or if it's safe to do so, may stop and wave you through before continuing on with their work. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH WORK AREAS MARKED WITH TRAFFIC CONES.

Crews and machinery may have to make several passes to clean a roadway, sidewalk, or boulevard. Coned off areas help to ensure that clean-up crews can work safely and efficiently.