Historic city-owned property sold to international English school

Through a land deal finalized with the city last week, a private language school is expanding to keep up with international student growth.

Council's property and development committee has approved the $1.7 million sale of 280 William Ave., a two-storey city-owned heritage building in the Exchange District, to Heartland International English School.

The school, currently located just down the street at 292 William Ave., needed the extra space, according to president Gary Gervais.

He said a good chunk of the boost in business came as the school shifted its marketing messages abroad to focus not only on its programs, but on "getting people to choose Winnipeg."

"On enrolment, we've grown over the last couple of years, on a percentage basis from last year we're probably tracking for being up by about 45 per cent," said Gervais.

There were roughly 450 students from 46 countries who went through the school's various programs in 2016, joining a list of more than 4,000 who have attended the school since it opened in 1999.

Gervais said the vast majority of those students are foreign visitors looking to improve their English skills over short or long-term study periods, or they are recent immigrants preparing for International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examinations, which helps them gain immigration points or post-secondary enrolment.

To attract more of those students and keep the school's growth going, Gervais explained it's all about selling the city.

"We market the city for sure, that's our first and foremost thing, making sure they know the big advantages we offer over Toronto, Vancouver," he said.

For people looking at Winnipeg from afar, he said the messages that resonate include affordability and safety.

"The cost of living, and cost of programs is generally lower in Winnipeg," Gervais said. "And in a Canadian context, we have a certain reputation (for being unsafe), but in comparison to bigger cities, people travelling feel more comfortable in a Winnipeg-sized city."

As well, Winnipeg has fewer international students overall than its larger urban rivals, so Gervais said students find it "easier to be more immersed in an English environment."

Some students who didn't intend on staying long have wound up falling in love with the city and staying for years, Gervais said, but he added the real benefit of international education as an industry on Winnipeg and Canada as a whole is much larger than most people know.

"If you're talking about international education including everything from K-12, public, private, university, college, language schools, the whole industry… international education is worth about $11.4 billion annually, which makes it bigger than wheat exports, lumber, and aerospace," he said. "As far as what it does for the city, well, it's bringing in foreign spending into Winnipeg."

The estimated economic impact per international student at a post secondary level is around $32,000 per year.

While a conference or sporting event brings people into the city for an abbreviated time frame, often a weekend, schools focusing on international students normally keep them in the city for a longer term.