Manitoba RCMP investigate Easter Sunday fatal collision

A 61-year-old man is dead following a rollover near Portage la Prairie Easter Sunday.

RCMP say they responded to scene in the RM of North Norfolk – on provincial road 242 at municipal road 60 north, about 10 kilometres south of the Trans Canada Highway – at around 5:30 p.m.

Officers found the driver, from the RM of North Norfolk, had been ejected from the vehicle after he lost control and rolled into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt and police say alcohol was a factor.