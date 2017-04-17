Manitoba RCMP investigate Easter Sunday fatal collision
A 61-year-old driver was ejected from his vehicle after he lost control and rolled into a ditch.
A 61-year-old man is dead following a rollover near Portage la Prairie Easter Sunday.
RCMP say they responded to scene in the RM of North Norfolk – on provincial road 242 at municipal road 60 north, about 10 kilometres south of the Trans Canada Highway – at around 5:30 p.m.
Officers found the driver, from the RM of North Norfolk, had been ejected from the vehicle after he lost control and rolled into a ditch. He was pronounced dead on scene.
He was not wearing a seatbelt and police say alcohol was a factor.
Police are still investigating with the help of an RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist.
